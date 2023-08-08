Donny Smith
July 17, 1938 - Aug. 3, 2023
JOHNSTON CITY, IL - Don Smith, 85, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2023 at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday August 11, 2023 in the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Don Colson officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Herrin City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Donny was born on July 17, 1938 in Johnston City, the son of Andrew and Pearl (Orange) Smith. He married Shirley Jean (McPheron) on Aug. 5, 1956 in Johnston City. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2018.
Donny was a 40 plus years State Farm Agent in Herrin. He loved to fish, loved animals, and farming. He was a member of the Shriners, Fin and Feather Club, Buccaneers, and Elks. He was a founding member and the past president of the Williamson County Fire protection district.
He survived by one daughter, Vickey Anderson and husband David of Herrin; three grandchildren: Matt Smith and wife Maddie, Chase Anderson and wife Andrea, and Scott Anderson and fiancée Morgan Waters; seven great grandchildren: Avah Anderson, Kinley Anderson, Brentlee Anderson, Maelyn Smith, Tytus Anderson, Maddi Griffin, and Brayden Knight; brother-in-law, Larry McPheron and wife Kathy and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rickey Smith; two sisters, Edna McWaters and Lavern Ferlong; three brothers, Harry Smith, Alfred Smith, and Richerd Smith.
To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.
