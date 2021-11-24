 Skip to main content
Doris "Dody" Adams

Sep. 6, 1924 - Nov. 20, 2021

CARBONDALE - Doris "Dody" Adams, 97, died November 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11: 00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Service and Mass will follow at 11 :00 a.m. with Father Robert Flannery officiating. To see full obituary go to

www.walkerfuneralhomesandcrematory.

