Doris Eileen Smith
CARBONDALE — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Doris Eileen Smith, our loving mother, devoted grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 17, 2021. She was 91 years old.
A graveside "Celebration of Life" will be held in her memory on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, 31 Memorial Dr., Murphysboro, IL 62966, presided by Reverend Tommy Monroe, her brother. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to South County Line Church in Carbondale or to Anne West Lindsey Library in Carterville.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.
