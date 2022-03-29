Doris Ellen Addison McNew

Doris was born in Carbondale, IL, and was the daughter of the late Henry Clarence Addison and Edith Irene Webb Addison. She attended Tulip Grove Baptist Church. Doris enjoyed cooking and had a catering business for years. She also had a green thumb and loved gardening. She enjoyed attending country music tapings and shows where she was able to meet and form friendships with many country music stars. She was affectionately known as the "Cookie Lady." However, her children and grandchildren, who called her "Grammy," were her greatest treasures. She enjoyed hosting meals and playing Mexican Train Dominoes with her family. She and her husband, Ray, were fortunate enough to travel to many exciting places. They shared 57 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her siblings: Barbara Jean Terry and Clarence Lavern Addison.