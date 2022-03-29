 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris Ellen Addison McNew

Doris Ellen Addison McNew

Jan. 23, 1939 - Mar. 25, 2022

MT. JULIET, TN — Doris Ellen Addison McNew, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 25, 2022.

Doris was born in Carbondale, IL, and was the daughter of the late Henry Clarence Addison and Edith Irene Webb Addison. She attended Tulip Grove Baptist Church. Doris enjoyed cooking and had a catering business for years. She also had a green thumb and loved gardening. She enjoyed attending country music tapings and shows where she was able to meet and form friendships with many country music stars. She was affectionately known as the "Cookie Lady." However, her children and grandchildren, who called her "Grammy," were her greatest treasures. She enjoyed hosting meals and playing Mexican Train Dominoes with her family. She and her husband, Ray, were fortunate enough to travel to many exciting places. They shared 57 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her siblings: Barbara Jean Terry and Clarence Lavern Addison.

She is survived by children: Richard (Jeanelle) McNew, Teresa McNew, Rita (Gary) Malugin and Thomas (Crystal) McNew; brother, Larry Dale Addison; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gerald Bontrager and Larry Addison officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Visitation will be 4-8:00 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.

