Doris Gilbreath

May 22, 1926 - Jan. 18, 2022

BENTON — Doris Gilbreath, 95, of Benton, passed away on January 18, 2022 at Stonebridge Senior Living Center in Benton.

She was born on May 22, 1926 in Benton, IL, to Raymond and Nina (Jones) Miller. She married William Gilbreath on March 28, 1942 and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children William "Bill" Gilbreath of Benton and Janet (Joel) Flatt of Rochester, IL; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four sisters Karen (Jim) Morrison of Benton, Ruthann Patin of Louisiana, Ailene Liebman of St. Louis and Billie (Ben) Hessleberg of St. Louis and James Miller of Macedonia, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister Lida Rusher and one grandson Will Gilbreath.

She was a member of the Rend City Baptist Church.

Funeral services for Doris will be on Saturday January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Valier.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rend City Baptist Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.

