Doris Goodman Schumacher

With a bachelor's degree in psychology from Webster College in St. Louis (after transferring her credits from the University of Iowa) and a master's degree in counseling psychology from Washington University in St. Louis, she provided counseling at St. Louis State Mental Hospital, the first rehabilitation program for mental patients in Missouri.

Dr. Brockman Schumacher Sr., her loving husband of 61 years, preceded her in death in 2009. They met at the University of Iowa and married in New York City on July 20, 1948. Brockman and Doris raised their family in St. Louis and later in Carbondale. Doris participated in many cultural and civic activities at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale including serving as docent at the University Museum. She enjoyed travel and was an avid fan and supporter of visual and performance arts. Doris and Brockman had many friends and colleagues at the SIU Rehabilitation Institute where he was director of the counseling program. After retirement, they moved to Minneapolis in 2007 to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.