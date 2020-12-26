Doris Goodman Schumacher

CARBONDALE — Doris Schumacher, 92, passed away at 9:25 p.m. of natural causes, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Wealshire Care Home in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Born in New York City, Oct. 2, 1928, Doris was the youngest of four children of Harry and Sadie Gross Goodman.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel Goodman, Lester Goodman; and sister, Edith Goodman Bauer.
With a bachelor's degree in psychology from Webster College in St. Louis (after transferring her credits from the University of Iowa) and a master's degree in counseling psychology from Washington University in St. Louis, she provided counseling at St. Louis State Mental Hospital, the first rehabilitation program for mental patients in Missouri.
Dr. Brockman Schumacher Sr., her loving husband of 61 years, preceded her in death in 2009. They met at the University of Iowa and married in New York City on July 20, 1948. Brockman and Doris raised their family in St. Louis and later in Carbondale. Doris participated in many cultural and civic activities at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale including serving as docent at the University Museum. She enjoyed travel and was an avid fan and supporter of visual and performance arts. Doris and Brockman had many friends and colleagues at the SIU Rehabilitation Institute where he was director of the counseling program. After retirement, they moved to Minneapolis in 2007 to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her three sons and their wives, Brockman and Nancy, Andrew and Nancy, Douglass and Ruth; and four grandsons, Brockman III and wife, Erin, Noah, Jackson and Zachary.
Doris affected many lives, not only by her professional work but as a kind, caring and generous human being. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, bon vivant and teacher in the best sense, by example. No matter how long we have a loved one, our time spent together is never long enough.
The family has made private arrangements. Messages of consolation may be sent to doris_condolence@att.net.
