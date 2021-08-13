 Skip to main content
Doris Jane (Piquard) Wingett
MURPHYSBORO — Doris Jane (Piquard) Wingett, 94, of Murphysboro, Illinois, passed away at 4:48 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

For more information, please visit https:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com

