Doris Lynn Gale

Aug. 1, 1926 - July 6, 2022

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the age of 95, with her daughter at her side. Her last years were with her daughter in Menomonee Falls, WI, and last few hours at Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice.

Mrs. Gale was born in Murphysboro, IL, to Herman and Mae Butz Marshall on August 1, 1926. She married Joseph Freeman Gale on September 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death February 10, 2000.

She is survived by her children: Alan (Ruth), Randy (Trish) and Liann (Tom Moore); and grandchildren: Jeff (Kelley) and Susan; and great-grandchild, Devin. Preceded in death by her sister, Lena Fehringer; Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Doris enjoyed her crafting and most everyone she was close to has a remembrance from her in some form. We will miss her always.

Doris will be privately laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, next to her husband, Joseph. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Horizon Hospice, Milwaukee, who helped take excellent care of Doris at home these last several months. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls, WI is assisting the family. (262)251-3630 www.schmidtandbartelt.com