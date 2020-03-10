Doris M. England
MARION — Doris M. England, 85, wife of Nolan England, passed away on Saturday, Mar. 7th, at The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 11th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Blue Funeral Home in Marion, with the funeral service officiated by Rev. Ralph Brandon beginning immediately afterward. Private burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crown Hospice, 2858 Professional Ct., Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703, who gave excellent, loving care to Doris and continued care to Nolan. Envelopes will also be available and accepted at the funeral home.

