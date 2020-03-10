MARION — Doris M. England, 85, wife of Nolan England, passed away on Saturday, Mar. 7th, at The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Mar. 11th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Blue Funeral Home in Marion, with the funeral service officiated by Rev. Ralph Brandon beginning immediately afterward. Private burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.