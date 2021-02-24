Doris Mae Reynolds

July 31, 1932 - Feb. 13, 2021

MARION - Doris Mae Reynolds, 88, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:30 am at Harrisburg Medical Center.

Doris was born July 31, 1932 in New Columbia, Illinois the daughter of Ernest and Stella Richardson. She and was married to Herbert Dee Reynolds for 65 loving years. They met in Chester IL, and were soul mates from there on and now they are joined again in Heaven with their Lord and Savior.

She retired from the VA Hospital in Marion and was a member of 2nd Baptist Church in Marion. She enjoyed visiting the refuge wildlife area and traveling with her husband after retirement.

She is survived by three children: Tawnya Page, Jackie Green, Dee Reynolds Jr. She also had five grandchildren: Jennifer Neikes and husband Mike, Rachelle Joyner and husband Paul, Bryceson Page and wife Courtney, Brandon page and wife Bridgette, and Justin Green and wife Sarah. She has two nieces in Michigan: Linda Weaver and Cheryl Peeler. She had nine very loved and special great grandchildren that meant so much to Doris and Dee Reynolds.

Preceded in death by parents and husband: Herbert "Dee" Reynolds.