Doris Marie Wisley

MURPHYSBORO — Doris Marie Wisley was received into the arms of her loving Savior on Friday, December 3, 2021. The Memorial Service will be held in Murphysboro, IL, at Pate Chapel. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Pate Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Samaritan Purse Christmas Shoe Box Program or the Wildwood Baptist Church Bible Printing Ministry "Bearing Precious Seed", in Oshkosh, WI. Doris enjoyed listening to their online services until her last days. For more information, please visit http:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

