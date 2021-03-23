 Skip to main content
Dorothy A. Eggemeyer
CHESTER – Dorothy A. Eggemeyer, 87, of Chester, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Coulterville Care Center, Coulterville, IL. Services are pending at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, Illinois.

