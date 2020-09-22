 Skip to main content
Dorothy Cantrell
Dorothy Cantrell

Dorothy Cantrell

ZEIGLER – Dorothy Cantrell, 66, of Zeigler, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20th, 2020, at Herrin Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

