JOHNSTON CITY — Dorothy E. Parks, 89, passed away peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Dorothy was born March 17, 1931, in Corinth to George Scott and Anna Mae (Beers) Ray.

She married John D. Parks on Dec. 10, 1948, in Corinth. Together they shared 67 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2016.

Dorothy was retired, having been employed as a bookkeeper by E. Blankenship and Company Auto Parts Store in Marion from 1948 to 1964.

She was of the Christian faith.

She was a 1948 graduate of Johnston City High School.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and watching her cows. Her greatest love was caring for her family and helping others in need. Dorothy had a positive impact on those she encountered. She was respectfully known as mom, grandma, maw maw, the farm manager and most importantly friend. Regardless of your business interaction with her, she would always end the conversation by stating “Let me know if you need anything, I will do it or have it done.”