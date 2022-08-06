Dorothy Jean Reynolds
HERRIN — Dorothy Jean Reynolds, 92, formerly of Herrin, passed away August 1, 2022, at her home in Tuscumbia, AL.
A Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin.
To share a story or leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.meredithwaddell.com .
