MARION — Dorothy L. Ledford, 92, of Peoria, formerly of Marion, passed away at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born Sep. 12, 1927, in Carrier Mills, to Ralph and Lela (Pankey) Oneal.

She married Dwan Ledford on Nov. 15, 1946. He passed away Nov. 18, 2015, in Peoria.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Wendell Oneal, Ralph Oneal Jr., and Ronald Oneal; and one sister, Mary McGhee.

Survivors include one daughter, Darlene (Gary) Abbott of Peoria; three grandchildren, Amy (Joey) Johnston of Dunlap, Allison Abbott of Peoria, Blake Abbott of Charleston, South Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Luke Johnston; two brothers, Robert (Donna) Oneal of Marion, Don (Margaret) Oneal of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and two sisters, Joan Orman of Alton, and Linda Moore of Springfield.

She was a homemaker who loved being outdoors and working in the yard.

Cremation rites have been accorded and private services will be at a later date in Carrier Mills.

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.

