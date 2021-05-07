Dorothy L. Scarlette

HERRIN — Dorothy L. Scarlette, 94, of Herrin, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Fathers Heart Ministries in Johnston City.

Private funeral services will be Friday, May 7, 2021, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery.

To leave a message of condolence for the or share a story, please visit: www.meredithwaddell.com.