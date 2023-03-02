Dorothy Lee Lewis Ivey

Jan. 25, 1922 - Feb. 25, 2023

Dorothy Lee Lewis Ivey, whose work as a teacher inspired thousands of students to love literature, language and writing, died of aortic valve failure in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, after five weeks in home hospice care in Dallas, Texas. She was 101.

Her husband of 73 years, Dr. Nathan Ivey, was at her bedside the night before, surrounded by their children, grandchildren and a great grandson.

A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held on May 20, 2023 at 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas.

During her 35-year career, Mrs. Ivey taught English, Latin, and journalism in ten public high schools across four states as the family moved for Dr. Ivey's new jobs. He was the president of Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac, John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, and South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois.

Her survivors include her husband and the three children: Judith Ivey, film, stage and television actress, and husband, Tim Braine of Nantucket, Massachusetts; James Paul Ivey, a retired university professor of theatre and wife, Emily Jennings Ivey of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Sara Ivey, retired journalist, and husband, Xin-Min Zhang of Dallas.

Other survivors: five grandchildren and one great-grandson -- Nathan Piller and wife, Morgan Harrison of Dallas; Martin Piller and son, A.J. Piller of Dallas, only great-grandchild; Margaret Braine and husband, Zachary Ellis of Brooklyn, New York; Thomas Braine of Livermore, California; Donnelle and husband, Chad Yungerberg of Seattle, Washington.