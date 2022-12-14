Dorothy Lee Wright

1939 - 2022

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Dorothy Lee Wright originally from Murphysboro died at her home in Perryville, Missouri on Dec. 9, 2022.

She was a graduate of Murphysboro High School and achieved many certificates and certifications in a variety of areas including retail and banking.

Dorothy married Carl M. Wright of Grand Tower on Oct. 9, 1960. He precedes her in death.

Dorothy was a faithful companion to her husband and accompanied him all over this country and shared many of his interests. They spent many days searching for Indian artifacts, exploring and traveling. She loved gardening and animals.

Dorothy had two daughters, DeAnna Paris of Phoenix, Arizona and Sandra Cardenas of Perryville, Missouri.

She leaves behind four grandchildren and one great-grandchild and many brothers and sisters and in-laws.

She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by family and her many friends.