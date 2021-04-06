Dorothy Ramsey
Oct. 4, 1927 - April 5, 2021
JOHNSTON CITY — Dorothy Ramsey, 93, of Johnston City passed away peacefully at 9:20 a.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Anchor in Marion.
Dorothy was born October 4, 1927, in Johnston City to Walter "Whitey" and Amanda (Brown) Lewis. She married the love of her life, Don Ramsey, on October 26, 1945, in Marion. Together they shared 73 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on November 25, 2018.
Dorothy was a homemaker. She enjoyed working in the yard and was also an avid reader. She had a passion for cooking and spending time in the kitchen. Dorothy also enjoyed going out to eat at locally owned restaurants around the area. She loved to travel the country and see the world. One of her favorite travel destinations was Europe, where she enjoyed all of the tours.
Dorothy is survived by two sons: David (Joy) Ramsey of Johnston City and Danny (Joyce) Ramsey of Washington; three grandchildren: Julie (Justen) Roye of Johnston City, Stephanie (Scott) Lawson of Washington and Josh (Brandi) Ramsey of Washington; four great-grandchildren: Declan and Dylan Ramsey, Evie and Cooper Lawson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Ramsey; parents, Walter "Whitey" and Amanda Lewis; three brothers: Hiram, Eugene, and Walter Lewis Jr.; two sisters: Ada Beaver and Marcel Simpson.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the book of memories, please visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.
