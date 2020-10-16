DONGOLA — Dorris E. Penrod, 93, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the Illinois Veteran's Home in Anna.

He was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Dongola to Ellis E. and Iva B. (Johnson) Penrod.

He married Mary Elizabeth Hill on April 16, 1948. She preceded him in death Nov. 27, 2013.

Dorris grew up in Dongola working on the family farm from a very young age.

He left to serve his country with the Army at the end of World War II.

Dorris moved his young family to St. Louis to pursue a career at the National Stock Yards. Despite the distance, he went back to Dongola every weekend to run the family farm. He was an expert cattleman at the stockyards for 38 years. Dorris knew horses well, knew dogs well and knew people well. He had a long list of customers throughout Illinois and Missouri who valued his extensive knowledge of the livestock market and depended on that knowledge to buy and sell livestock.

"He was a colorful storyteller and we will all miss his funny sayings. His devotion to his wife and family was a true example of what a man should be. We truly have lost a real cowboy."