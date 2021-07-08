DuQUOIN — Douglas L. Ticer, 60, of DuQuoin, Illinois, died of a massive stroke Monday, July 5, 2021, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Funeral services for Mr. Ticer will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Royalton First Baptist Church with Pastor Phillip White officiating. A private family burial will follow at the Blairsville Cemetery. Visiting hours are from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday at the Church.