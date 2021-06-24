Douglas LeRoy Horner

Douglas was born December 3, 1939, in Mounds, IL, to Delbert and Josie Horner. Douglas was educated at Southern Illinois University and University of Iowa with Degrees in Educational Administration and served as a School Superintendent for 32 years in the State of Illinois. In his retirement he enjoyed various new roles as a medical office administrator and businessman. He loved and was married to his wife, Harriet, for over 62 years! He wanted to be known for always loving God and his family. He was very active in the lives of his five grandchildren: Brittany, Madison, Christopher, Matthew, and Meredith.