Douglas Warren Courtney
0 entries

Douglas Warren Courtney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas Warren Courtney

Courtney

MOUNT VERNON — Douglas Warren Courtney, 60, of Springfield, died June 28, 2020, at his home in Springfield.

Doug was born Feb. 14, 1960, in Mount Vernon. Following Doug's graduation from Mount Vernon Township High School in 1978, he and his parents moved to Springfield. Doug battled mental illness from 1979 until his passing.

Doug enjoyed strumming a guitar, fishing, visiting antique malls, and visiting family during the holidays.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, W. Lee and Patricia (Linders) Courtney.

Doug is survived by four brothers, Brian (Tom) and wife, Annette, Scott and wife, Becky, Barry, and John; maternal Aunt Betty and husband, Bill, Taylor; nephews, Tod Courtney, Christian Courtney, and Craig Courtney; nieces, Stacey (Courtney) Drake and Emily Courtney; nine grandnephews and grandnieces; and many Courtney and Linders cousins.

A memorial service for Douglas will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main St., Mount Vernon. Attendees must bring a mask. Social distancing will need to occur. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in Freedom Cemetery on Illinois 37, south of Marion. Douglas has been cremated. His ashes will be buried in a family plot beside his parents.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Memorial Behavioral Health in Springfield, Illinois.

For an online donation use link, https:/www.memorialmedical.comemorial-medical-center-foundation/givingake-a-gift-now. To get a donation form to print and mail, use link https:/www.memorialmedical.comortals/0aster-Documentsemorial-Medical-Center-Foundation/Giftsonation-form-for-print.pdf.

For further information, call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News