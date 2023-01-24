CREVE COEUR, MO – Dr. Aimee Reel Hemphill gained her wings on Jan. 14, 2023, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri following a brief illness. Aimee was the second child out of four children born to Robert A Reel, Sr, and Hazel (Stine) Reel on Sept. 3, 1949. She is survived by two brothers, Robert A, Jr (Cheryl) and Joel, and a sister Christine (Tony) Graves. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Darcy E. Hemphill, and grandson, Asa Hemphill Roeters. Sam Spiller, Aimee's longtime friend and companion, shared the love of the outdoors, enjoying their time together, gardening, hiking and conservation work.

Aimee graduated from Marion High School in 1967 with honors. She was accepted into the school of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois. After graduation from U of I she went on to get her masters in veterinary science at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Aimee enjoyed a career as a vet doing relief work in Southern Illinois and Arizona. A highlight of her career was working as a vet during the Iditarod Race in Alaska. She checked the sled dogs to ensure their feet were free of frostbite and the overall health of the dogs to continue the race was safe. Aimee was an accomplished piano player. She loved teaching Asa the piano and playing duets with him. After retirement, Aimee did volunteer work at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Aimee led the designing and planting of native prairie plants to benefit the pollinator insect conservation and led the Bluebird Nest box monitoring. She also conducted butterfly counts, wildflower hikes and environmental education programs at the Refuge.