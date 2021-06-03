Dr. Alan Hyun-Oak Kim

As an academically gifted student in Daegu, he enrolled in medical school. However, he realized that medicine wasn't his calling, and he changed to studying philosophy, receiving a Master's Degree at Seoul National University, the nation's most prestigious college.

Kim had an aptitude for languages and translated on the battlefield during the Korean War for U.S. forces. He eventually worked for the intelligence department of the South Korean government, scanning, translating, and summarizing international news for reports that went directly to the president.

In the early 1960s, Kim was invited to work in the United States by an American executive, who had offices in San Jose, California. But before his immigration documents could be processed, he had to spend one year abroad and chose Colombia, where he studied Spanish and learned how to play the classical guitar. Once he arrived in the Bay Area, Kim chose, instead, to begin work on his second Master's program in psychology at San Jose State University.

His wife and two children, Elaine and Mirena, remained in Seoul during this time. After four years, he was reunited with his family when they joined him in San Francisco, California in 1970. Three years later, his youngest daughter Serena was born.