Dr. Bill Gooch

MURPHYSBORO – Dr. Bill Gooch, 85, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Murdale Baptist Church in Carbondale with Rev. Paul Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale with military rites. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Murdale Baptist Church and Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Murdale Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

