Dr. Billy G. Dixon

BENTON — Dr. Billy G. Dixon passed away on October 4, 2021, with his wife, Judy; daughter, Valerie Potts; and son, Clark, at his side. He was a proud "Pop" to Bryson (Alexa) and Sydney Potts and Sara Dixon. A Great-GrandPop to Hudson Potts. He is also survived by his favorite "son", BJ.

Graveside visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m., with service following at 10 a.m. at the Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery, Benton. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Benton.

For full obituary visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com

