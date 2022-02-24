 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dr. Clay Thomas Brewer

  • 0

Dr. Clay Thomas Brewer

MURPHYSBORO — Dr. Clay Thomas Brewer, 57, of Murphysboro, IL, received the ultimate call home to be with the Lord and Savior on the dawn of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Crain Funeral Home of Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News