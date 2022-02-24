Dr. Clay Thomas Brewer

MURPHYSBORO — Dr. Clay Thomas Brewer, 57, of Murphysboro, IL, received the ultimate call home to be with the Lord and Savior on the dawn of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Crain Funeral Home of Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.