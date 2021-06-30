MARION — Dr. Earl Dale Long of Marion, IL, loving husband of Sandy and father of Scott and Steven, passed away peacefully at the age of 78, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 12:06 p.m. in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 12:00 noon with the Pastor Paul Lee presiding.

Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Shriner's Hospitals for Children" or "Second Baptist Church of Marion." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information, please call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.