Dr. Edith Calvert Spees

June 27, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2021

CARBONDALE - Dr. "Edie" Spees passed peacefully after a long journey through Huntington's disease. She was a long-time resident of Carbondale, IL and very active in the community for many years. She was a Psychologist, Family Systems Therapist, and licensed mediator who affected the lives of many over decades of professional work.

She was a gifted philanthropist and committed to community development through equality and the securing of basic needs. She was an avid traveler, but believed in growing local businesses, educational and cultural opportunities. With her husband of 50 plus years, she was awarded both the Southern Illinois African American Lifetime Achievement Award and the Southern Illinois Community Foundation Legacy Award.

She is survived by her husband, Emil; her daughter, Elizabeth; grandsons: Logan and Trey; one brother; sisters-in-law; many nieces; and nephews; scores of "bonus" children; dear, dear friends and her "best dog," Snowflake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dr. William P. Calvert; and her loving son, Ray Calvert Spees.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions through the banner available on www.sicf.org website. Memorial gifts will benefit the African American Museum, The Science Center, and the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen.