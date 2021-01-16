Dr. Edith Calvert Spees
June 27, 1936 - Jan. 12, 2021
CARBONDALE - Dr. "Edie" Spees passed peacefully after a long journey through Huntington's disease. She was a long-time resident of Carbondale, IL and very active in the community for many years. She was a Psychologist, Family Systems Therapist, and licensed mediator who affected the lives of many over decades of professional work.
She was a gifted philanthropist and committed to community development through equality and the securing of basic needs. She was an avid traveler, but believed in growing local businesses, educational and cultural opportunities. With her husband of 50 plus years, she was awarded both the Southern Illinois African American Lifetime Achievement Award and the Southern Illinois Community Foundation Legacy Award.
She is survived by her husband, Emil; her daughter, Elizabeth; grandsons: Logan and Trey; one brother; sisters-in-law; many nieces; and nephews; scores of "bonus" children; dear, dear friends and her "best dog," Snowflake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dr. William P. Calvert; and her loving son, Ray Calvert Spees.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions through the banner available on www.sicf.org website. Memorial gifts will benefit the African American Museum, The Science Center, and the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.