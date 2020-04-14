Dr. Gene Stotlar
PINCKNEYVILLE — Dr. Gene Stotlar, 92, of Pinckneyville, better known to his community as 'Doc Gene,' passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Private family graveside services were held at the Sunset Memorial Park at Du Quoin with Fr. Brian Barker officiating.

Military graveside rites were conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the Army National Guard.

Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Park at Du Quoin.

Persons wishing to make a memorial may contribute to the United Methodist Church of Pinckneyville, the Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, or to the Alzheimerís Association through their website or accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

