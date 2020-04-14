PINCKNEYVILLE — Dr. Gene Stotlar, 92, of Pinckneyville, better known to his community as 'Doc Gene,' passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Private family graveside services were held at the Sunset Memorial Park at Du Quoin with Fr. Brian Barker officiating.
Military graveside rites were conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the Army National Guard.
Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Park at Du Quoin.
Persons wishing to make a memorial may contribute to the United Methodist Church of Pinckneyville, the Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, or to the Alzheimerís Association through their website or accepted at the funeral home.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.