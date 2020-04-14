× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PINCKNEYVILLE — Dr. Gene Stotlar, 92, of Pinckneyville, better known to his community as 'Doc Gene,' passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Private family graveside services were held at the Sunset Memorial Park at Du Quoin with Fr. Brian Barker officiating.

Military graveside rites were conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the Army National Guard.

Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Park at Du Quoin.

Persons wishing to make a memorial may contribute to the United Methodist Church of Pinckneyville, the Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, or to the Alzheimerís Association through their website or accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Gene Stotlar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.