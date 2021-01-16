Dr. Harold Franklin Wilkins

Harold received his horticulture doctorate from the University of Illinois, and spent his career teaching and mentoring at Cornell, U of FL, U of MN, Ohio State and consulted all over the world. Beloved teacher, he was devoted to helping all of his students reach their goals, he proudly "fathered" 11 PhD students. As the author of more than 200 publications, the recipient of numerous awards, the guest speaker at many seminars and conferences, his impact on the floriculture industry is unquestionable. Harold influenced horticulture globally; he traveled to Israel, The Netherlands, Russia, Japan, South Africa, Chile, among other countries to collect information for his research.