Dr. Harold Hungerford

CARBONDALE – Dr. Harold Hungerford, 94, of Carbondale, passed away at home on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

