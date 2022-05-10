Dr. Henry R. Manfredini

December 29, 1927 - January 7, 2022

HERRIN — Dr. Henry R. Manfredini, 94, of Herrin, passed away 6:20 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at his residence with his loving wife at his bedside.

Henry retired in 1990 from private dental practice in Herrin.

Henry was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and transferred to the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a member of the Herrin Elk's Lodge #1146, Knights of Columbus Council #2164 in Herrin and a former member of the American Dental Society.

Henry was born December 29, 1927 in Bush, IL to Henry John and Anna (Galli) Manfredini.

Henry was united in marriage with Barbara J. Murray on August 30, 1952 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin.

Surviving is his wife of 69 years, Barbara Manfredini of Herrin; his children: Steve (Jenni) Manfredini of Lafayette, CO, Marianne (Frank) Schultz of Aurora, CO, Janise (Chris) Phillips of Elizabethtown, John H. Manfredini of Carbondale, Paul (Angel) Manfredini of Bountiful, UT; seven grandchildren: Meghan (Rob) Cerato, Lindsey Phillips, Nick Manfredini, Anna Phillips, Gianna Manfredini, Adam Schultz, Henry Manfredini and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John H. "Jack" and Carol Murray of Herrin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Dolores Marie Manfredini and a sister and brother-in-law: Dolores and Julian A. Houseman.

In honoring Henry's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Inurnment with military graveside rites will be in San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin. Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; envelopes will be available at the church.

