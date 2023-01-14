Dr. Janice Lu Henry

1946 - 2022

CARBONDALE – Dr. Janice Lu Henry, age 76, of Carbondale, formerly of Alto Pass, passed away at 7:02 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Reflections Memory Care in Carterville after a long battle with dementia.

Jan was born on July 31, 1946, to Dr. Wayne P. Sirles and Helen (Rendleman) Sirles. After the death of her father, when Jan was a baby, her mother moved her along with her older sister and brother to their family farm, Rendleman Orchards.

Jan was a loving mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was caring, accomplished and had fierce determination in all she did. After graduating valedictorian from Alto Pass High School in 1964, Jan went on to earn both bachelor's and master's degrees. In 1974, Jan started teaching at Southern Illinois University. She earned her Ph.D. in 1997 and became a Full Professor in 2001. She married her husband, Jim Henry, in 1987 and in 2003 retired from SIU after 35 years of teaching. She and Jim enjoyed traveling, hosting parties and being with family until his passing in 2014.

Jan will be remembered by many as an outstanding teacher, leader, and friend; however, she will be remembered most for the dedication and loving care she gave to her daughter, Suzanne K. Schoen-Harju, who died in 2020, after a lifelong battle with Glycogen Storage Disease. Jan is survived by a granddaughter, Ella Harju; son in law, Craig Harju; sister, Sharon Williamson; brother, Ren Sirles and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Jim; daughter, Suzanne and her sister, Judy Mittendorf. With her strong faith, she will be welcomed in Heaven with open arms! Jan's niece, Diane, would like to give special thanks to those that assisted her with Jan's care; her dedicated caregiver, Sherri Young, the amazing staff at Reflections Memory Care in Carterville and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, 31 Memorial Drive, Murphysboro, IL 62966. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. visitation and a Celebration of Life immediately following at 3 p.m., with Pastor Don Cox officiating. A private family burial will follow in Alto Pass Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials be made to the Association for Glycogen Storage Disease or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.