CARBONDALE — Dr. Jerry Edward Levelsmier, 91, passed away at The Landings at Reed Station Crossing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Jerry was born April 11, 1929, to Ora Edward and Thelma Mae (O'Keefe) Levelsmier in Carbondale.
He married Roberta “Bobbi” Louise (Kayser) Armit on Oct. 30, 1972, in Carbondale. She survives and is of Carbondale.
Other survivors include two daughters, Terry Lynn (Robin) Kevlin of Nashville, Tennesse, and Laura (Peter) Soccorso of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Nancy Levelsmier; two stepsons, Jeffrey Dean (Teresa) Armit of Carbondale, and Bart (Shanna) Armit of O'Fallon, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Steven and William Levelsmier; and grandson, Joshua Armit.
Growing up Jerry worked as a switchman at age 16 for the Illinois Central Railroad.
He attended SIU Carbondale and obtained a bachelor of science degree in Forestry. He continued with school and received his doctorate in optometry in 1953 from The Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jerry then served his country in the U.S. Army in the Medical Corp from 1953 to 1955 in Korea. After his military service he worked as an Optometrist operating his own practice in Carbondale for more than four decades.
He gave back to his community by being involved in many organizations. He was a member of the First Methodist Church in Carbondale, Lions Club, American Optometry Association, Southern Illinois Optometric Society, and Optometric Extension Program. Jerry and Bobbi were both involved in several medical missions to include the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Mexico. Jerry served in Boy Scouts as Scout Master for three years in Troop 66 and led two groups to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He also coached little league, “The Pups.”
Jerry enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, skiing, and building model radio controlled airplanes. He lived a full and active life.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in First United Methodist Church in Carbondale. A time of visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required. For those who cannot attend the service, a video of the service will be available to view on the church's website, www.fumc-cdale.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to First United Methodist Church in Carbondale, Lions Club or Quail Forever. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a story or memory of Jerry, visit www.meredithfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.