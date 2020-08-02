Dr. Jerry Edward Levelsmier

He gave back to his community by being involved in many organizations. He was a member of the First Methodist Church in Carbondale, Lions Club, American Optometry Association, Southern Illinois Optometric Society, and Optometric Extension Program. Jerry and Bobbi were both involved in several medical missions to include the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Mexico. Jerry served in Boy Scouts as Scout Master for three years in Troop 66 and led two groups to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He also coached little league, “The Pups.”

Jerry enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, skiing, and building model radio controlled airplanes. He lived a full and active life.

A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in First United Methodist Church in Carbondale. A time of visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required. For those who cannot attend the service, a video of the service will be available to view on the church's website, www.fumc-cdale.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to First United Methodist Church in Carbondale, Lions Club or Quail Forever. Envelopes will be available at the church.