Dr. John Allen O’Dell

Mar. 21, 1934 - Nov. 8, 2021

AVON, IN — Dr. John Allen O'Dell, 87, formerly of Harrisburg, IL, passed away Nov. 8, 2021. He was an educator, preacher, tourism director and father of the River to River Trail.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Wolf Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 4545 Raleigh R , Eldorado, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wolf Creek Primitive Baptist Church for support of the historic building.

