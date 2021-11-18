Dr. John Allen O'Dell
Mar. 21, 1934 - Nov. 8, 2021
AVON, IN — Dr. John Allen O'Dell, 87, formerly of Harrisburg, IL, passed away Nov. 8, 2021. He was an educator, preacher, tourism director and father of the River to River Trail.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Wolf Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 4545 Raleigh R , Eldorado, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wolf Creek Primitive Baptist Church for support of the historic building.
