Dr. John Edward Rogers

1934 – 2021

HARRISBURG, IL — Dr. John Edward Rogers of Harrisburg, Illinois passed away 3:13 pm, April 29, 2021, at the John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral Services was held at 6 pm, Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Grace Baptist Church in Raleigh. Family received friends from 4 p.m. until the hour of service on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Uganda Missionary Fund and envelopes will be made available at the church.