Dr. John Edward Rogers
1934 – 2021
HARRISBURG, IL - Dr. John Edward Rogers of Harrisburg, Illinois passed away 3:13 pm, April 29, 2021 at the John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be held at 6 pm, Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Grace Baptist Church in Raleigh. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the hour of service on Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Uganda Missionary Fund and envelopes will be made available at the church.
