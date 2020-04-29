Dr. John Eric Bleyer

Dr. Bleyer was a member of the Medical Staff at both Memorial Medical Center (MMC) and HSHS St. John's Hospital since 1993. He was elected by his peers and served on the Medical Executive Committee at MMC for nine years and was the President of the Medical Staff in 2011 and 2012. He was also a member of MMC Board of Directors from 2009 until 2012.

Eric touched many lives over his 27-year medical career and was recognized as a caring and talented physician. When he wasn't caring for patients or chairing a meeting, he was spending time with Lorie, his wife of 30 years, and his two children, Luke and Elizabeth “Liz.” He was a proud dad … whether on the playing field, at a horse show, in the classroom or just having fun at home. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fishing, especially fly fishing, vacationing on Marco Island and doing anything that involved his family and friends.

Eric was also a dedicated member of West Side Christian Church.

Eric's father, Bill, preceded him in death in 2016.

He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy; brothers, Mark (Kay), Tim (Sheryl) and Brad (Valeri) Bleyer; in-laws, Bert and Dorothy Bergstrom; many nieces, nephews; and a host of friends.