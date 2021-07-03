Dr. John J. "Jack" Whitlock

1935 - 2021

CARBONDATLE — Dr. John J. "Jack" Whitlock of Carbondale passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the DuQuoin Hospital surrounded by loving family.

Jack was born January 7, 1935, in South Bend, Indiana. He enjoyed 65 years of marriage to his loving wife, Sue Ann (Kirkman) Whitlock. Their life was filled with laughter and many happy memories.

Jack proudly worked at the Studebaker company and at J.C. Penney as a window dresser as a young man in South Bend.

He served as a Seaman Apprentice in the US Navy from 1953-56 and as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps Reserve from 1956-61.

He received his Bachelor's degree in Art from Ball State University, Master's and Doctorate degrees in art from Indiana University.

Dr. Whitlock taught art at Hanover College in Madison, IN; directed the Burpee Museum in Rockford, IL; directed the Brooks Gallery in Memphis, TN; and was the museum director/professor at SIU in Carbondale.

Jack had memberships at the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite in both Indiana and Illinois and was an active member of the Marine Corps League & Rotary Club.