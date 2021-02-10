Dr. Juh Wah Chen

Nov. 10, 1928 - Feb. 6, 2021

MURPHYSBORO - Dr. Juh Wah Chen, 92, of Murphysboro, Illinois, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Born in Shanghai, China, Dr. Chen earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Taiwan College of Engineering in 1953. Soon after, he came to the United States to continue his education at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana earning a Masters and PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1959. Following his graduation, he accepted a position at Bucknell University as an assistant professor.

He was the Dean of the College of Engineering at Southern Illinois University from 1989 to 1999. During his tenure as Dean, he led the College through a major building expansion and engineering program accreditation. He also brought the College to international prominence by founding an engineering conference with National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan and the Technical University of Ostrava in the Czech Republic, where he received an honorary Doctorate in 1999.