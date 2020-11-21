HARRISBURG — Dr. Larry Pickford, 72, of Duluth, Georgia, died at his home Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
A Harrisburg native, Pickford was a graduate of Harrisburg High School and Southern Illinois University. He practiced medicine in Gwinnett County for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Marie (Reichert) Pickford; and a brother-in-law, Jordan Goldstein.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Trish; sisters, Joyce Goldstein, Judy Winkeler (Les), Janet Pickford and Dr. Jill Russell; a brother, Mike; a sister-in-law, Wanda Doran (John); a brother-in-law, Julius Hill (Peggy) as well as nieces and nephews.
