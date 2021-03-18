Dr. Nicole D. Canaley
MURPHYSBORO — Dr. Nicole D. Canaley, age 47, formerly of the Murphysboro area, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her residence in Collinsville, Illinois.
There will be a Memorial Service held at 12:00 p.m. this coming Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Murdale Baptist Church, Carbondale with Rev. Jim Easton and Rev. Paul Hicks officiating and burial will be at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Murdale's Meals (A program for children's meals at General John A. Logan School).
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
