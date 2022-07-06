Dr. Padmalatha Chandrashekar

1945 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Dr. Padmalatha Chandrashekar was born on January 19, 1945, in Mysore, India to Lalitha and Ramaswamy Pudukkotai. After marrying Dr. V. Chandrashekar and moving to the United States, she completed her residency in Pathology in Madison, Wisconsin. She worked for over 30 years as a Pathologist at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois. Known as 'Padma Aunty' to youngsters and simply 'Padma' or 'Dr. Padma' to others, she lit up every room she entered. Her infectious laugh uplifted any gathering and welcomed friends and strangers alike. An exemplary professional and a tireless leader of her community, she raised a daughter and built a home with her husband, brought healing to countless patients through her medical practice, and helped others build their lives through her.

Padma was known for being the cornerstone of a small Indian community, and her touch supported it to become an unlikely but vibrant gem of connection and culture in the middle of Southern Illinois. Her warm, generous, and encouraging nature made her a dependable friend to many and the "cool aunty" for even the youngest members of the community. Her home was a place of joyful gathering. Those scores of friends and family who found themselves at her table will forever hold cherished memories of her delicious cooking and famous hospitality. Her devotion to Rupa, her beloved daughter, is the pinnacle of her legacy of love. Together, they traveled across the globe, checking off destinations that most find only in dreams, and never allowing any challenge to encumber an adventure through her brilliant 'can-do' attitude. She encouraged Rupa to pursue her own dreams, supporting her to excel in her own pursuits, and it's by her side that Padma spent her final hours.

Our beloved Padma's signature laugh, beautiful sarees and smile, effervescent energy and boundless positivity, and love and service for community will be how she will remain in our hearts forever.

Padma is survived by her daughter, Dr. Rupa Chandrashekar, and her brothers Balasubramanyam Pudukkotai and Balachander Pudukkotai and many cousins, nieces and nephews around the world.

Religious service will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Hindu Temple in Carbondale, Illinois from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Carbondale Civic Center from 12-2pm.