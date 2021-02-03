Dr. Richard E. Schaede

Aug. 8, 1927 - Jan. 30, 2021

MARION - Dr. Richard E. Schaede, "Doc", 93, a family practice physician for 48 years in the towns of Rantoul and Marion, IL, peacefully passed away at home on January 30, 2021.

Dr. Schaede was born August 28, 1927 in Thomasboro, IL. He married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Coffey, on June 13, 1948 in Rantoul, IL and together they have shared over 72 years of marriage. She survives.

Dr. Schaede was a loving husband, father and especially loved being Papa. In addition to his wife, Marlene, he is survived by their three children: Pam Ideus, Rantoul, IL; Janet Lim-Hing, Fayetteville, GA; Mark Schaede, Marion, IL; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by two sisters.

Dr. Schaede's love for hunting and fishing prompted his move to Marion, IL. He, his wife and son ran D&M Hunting Club for thirty years. He was very active in conservation programs in Southern Illinois, including Friends of Crab Orchard. Doc and Marlene also volunteered at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. He was an active member of Crab Orchard Waterfowl Association. Dr. Schaede was regarded as a thoughtful man with strong convictions and was considered a very strong "friend" of the Refuge.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held in Rantoul. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements. For those who wish to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Memorials will be accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, PO Box 39, Marion, Illinois 62959.