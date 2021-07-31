Dr. Robert Alonzo Moore

June 15, 1931 - July 21, 2021

CARBONDALE — Dr. Robert Alonzo Moore, 90, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021 in his home.

Robert was born on June 15, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN. The son of Russell and Alice (Sheek) Moore.

Robert graduated from Southport High School in 1949 and in 1953 he received a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Hanover College, Hanover, IN. After college he served in the US Army. From 1955-1959 he attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where he received a PHD in Mathematics.

On August 25, 1958, Robert married Rita Cohen. Three children were born from this marriage. Robert and Rita were amicably divorced in 1979.

In 1959 Robert began his teaching career at Penn State, in State College, PA and in 1965 he and his family moved to Carbondale where he taught mathematics at Southern Illinois University until his retirement in 1987. On March 23, 1991, Robert married Marcia Landreth and she survives.

During his retirement years, Robert enjoyed managing and maintaining rental houses and apartments which he owned.