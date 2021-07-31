Dr. Robert Alonzo Moore
June 15, 1931 - July 21, 2021
CARBONDALE — Dr. Robert Alonzo Moore, 90, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021 in his home.
Robert was born on June 15, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN. The son of Russell and Alice (Sheek) Moore.
Robert graduated from Southport High School in 1949 and in 1953 he received a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Hanover College, Hanover, IN. After college he served in the US Army. From 1955-1959 he attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where he received a PHD in Mathematics.
On August 25, 1958, Robert married Rita Cohen. Three children were born from this marriage. Robert and Rita were amicably divorced in 1979.
In 1959 Robert began his teaching career at Penn State, in State College, PA and in 1965 he and his family moved to Carbondale where he taught mathematics at Southern Illinois University until his retirement in 1987. On March 23, 1991, Robert married Marcia Landreth and she survives.
During his retirement years, Robert enjoyed managing and maintaining rental houses and apartments which he owned.
Robert enjoyed singing, playing guitar and bass, arranging music and chainsaw carving. He enjoyed singing with jazz acappella groups and the Carbondale First United Methodist church choir. He joyed in arranging music for both. He also directed barbershop choruses, and sweet adelines. In 2004 he was delighted when his arrangement of a hymn was published. He played bass for several groups. In his early eighties he began chainsaw carving and carved statutes which adorned his lawn.
He was a member of the Greenwood, IN Presbyterian Church and enjoyed attending the 1st United Methodist and 1st Presbyterian Churches in Carbondale.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marcia; a daughter, Tracey Moore; and two sons: Russ (Erica) and Jason (Christina) Moore; four grandchildren: Rachel, Samantha, Daniel and Jordan Moore; a brother, John (Sondra) Moore; three nephews; five great-nephews; one great niece; two great-great nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Rita Moore.
As Robert has requested, his body was donated to the SIU School of Medicine.
There is no Celebration of Life planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Carbondale 1st United Methodist Church Choir Fund.
Robert will be sadly missed by his wife, Marcia; his family and others who knew him.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
