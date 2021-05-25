Dr. Roland M. Wright
1929 - 2021
BRENTWOOD, TN — Dr. Roland M. Wright went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 20, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1929, and grew up in Iowa.
Dr. Wright was a professor of Accounting at several Universities including Southern Illinois University and more recently Belmont University. He leaves to mourn his wife of 65 years, Joan; and their four children, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. and the service at 2:00 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377-0775.
