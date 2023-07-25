Dr. Ronna Fern Dillon

March 25, 1950 - July 18, 2023

NEWBURGH, IN – Dr. Ronna Fern Dillon, age 73 of Newburgh, IN and formerly of Carbondale, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after a courageous battle, with her family by her side in Heart to Heart Hospice, Evansville, IN.

She was born March 25, 1950 in Detroit, MI to Ernest and Helen Berk.

In her youth, she migrated down to southern Florida and then made her way out west to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and several other cities in Southern California for her education, eventually settling in Carbondale, IL, and later Newburgh, IN. She spent her entire career as a professor in the Educational Psychology Department at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale – lecturing, publishing and collaborating with her revered colleagues. She was the epitome of "burning the midnight oil." During her tenure she also provided contract support to the US government, specifically the FAA, and all branches of the military. She is widely known for her contributions to Cognitive Psychology and military testing.

She was a third degree black belt in Shotokan karate, an avid runner, baker, shopper, and lover of all things French, to include the language and her favorite herb, lavender. You couldn't open a dresser drawer without finding a lavender sachet. She also loved Cristaudo's challah and made the best French toast with it.

She will be remembered for her sharp intellect, insatiable thirst for knowledge and, of course, her famous chocolate chip cookies.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 30 years, Lloyd Burtch; her daughters who were her pride and joy, Amber Sheffer (Doug and daughter Cameron); Tara Rocap (Jeremiah and daughters, Juniper and Clementine) and Laurel Hansell (Allison); her groovy dog, Newton B; other relatives, and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William "Billy" Berk.

A private burial was in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, Inpatient Unit, 610 East Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

